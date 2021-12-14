GOPHERS GAMEDAY

7 p.m. vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi• Williams Arena • Big Ten Network, 100.3 FM

Preview:The Gophers (8-1) continued to be arguably the biggest surprise team in the Big Ten with Saturday's 75-65 victory at Michigan, their first in Ann Arbor since 2011. That gave first-year coach Ben Johnson his fifth win away from home this season, including his third true road-game victory. In Richard Pitino's last two seasons, Minnesota was 2-20 in true road games, including 0-10 last season in conference play. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (9-1) enters Tuesday's matchup on an eight-game winning streak since falling 86-65 at Texas A&M on Nov. 14. The Islanders went on the road and forced 24 turnovers and scored 52 second-half points in an 87-73 win at Nebraska Omaha on Saturday. They've gone 3-1 in road games this season in Steve Lutz's first season as head coach.

Players to watch: Sophomore Jamison Battle scored 21 of his 27 points in the second half in Saturday's victory against the Wolverines. The 6-7 forward has a streak of 24 consecutive double-figure scoring games dating back to George Washington last season. He ranks sixth in the Big Ten in scoring at 18.8 points per game. Forward Isaac Mushila leads the Islanders with 15.3 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. The 6-5 junior from Congo had only two points vs. Omaha, but he has three 20-point, 10-rebound games this season, including 27 points and 14 rebounds vs. Rio Grande Valley last week.

Numbers: The Gophers have committed only 11 turnovers in the past three games, including only four Saturday at Michigan. They are tied with Iowa for fewest turnovers per game (8.3) in Division I.