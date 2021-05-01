Gophers spring game at a glance

When, where: 11 a.m. Saturday, TCF Bank Stadium

TV, radio: BTN, 100.3-FM

Attendance: Capped at 10,000 and sold out.

Format: Players, with assistance from coaches, held a draft Tuesday to fill the Maroon and Gold teams, with talent dispersed among both squads. The Goldy's Cup goes to the winner, and the Sid Hartman Spring Game MVP goes to the outstanding player.

Maroon team highlights: Coached by offensive coordinator Mike Sandford Jr., with Gophers women's basketball coach Lindsay Whalen as guest coach. Key players include QBs Tanner Morgan and Cole Kramer, RB Cam Wiley, WR Chris Autman-Bell, DL Boye Mafe and Nyles Pinckney, LB Jack Gibbens and DB Coney Durr.

Gold team highlights: Coached by defensive coordinator Joe Rossi, with Gophers men's basketball coach Ben Johnson as guest coach. Key players include QBs Zack Annexstad and Jacob Clark, RB Treyson Potts, WR Daniel Jackson, TE Bryce Witham, DL Micah Dew-Treadway, LB Braelen Oliver, DB Jordan Howden.

COVID-19 restrictions: Face coverings that cover both the mouth and nose will be required inside TCF Bank Stadium. Tailgating will not be permitted on university property and parking lots; bags will not be permitted inside the stadium.

Parking: Public parking will be available in the Maroon Lot, Victory Lot and Lot 37.

Diaper Drive: Fans are encouraged to bring diapers to the game and drop them off outside the stadium near the Tribal Nations Plaza (outside the West Plaza). Diapers will be donated to the Diaper Bank of Minnesota to be distributed to families in need.

Oars for rowing: Fans are encouraged to bring decorated oars to the game. Customized oars will be added to the inside of TCF Bank Stadium as they adorn the hallway that the Gophers travel from their locker room to the field on game days.