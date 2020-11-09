Gophers star running back Mohamed Ibrahim leads the Big Ten in rushing and earned a conference honor Monday for his efforts.

Ibrahim is the Offensive Player of the Week for the first time after tying a career-high with 224 rushing yards and four touchdowns in this past Saturday's 41-14 win at Illinois. That was actually his second-consecutive game accumulating more than 200 yards on the ground and four scores, becoming just the second Gophers player to achieve those back-to-back yardages.

Beyond the junior's 30 carries, he also contributed 31 receiving yards and 27 kick-return yards for a career-high 282 all-purpose yards.

Also of note, Friday's opponent also had a player with a weekly award. Iowa's Charlie Jones earned the special teams honor for a 54-yard punt-return touchdown. He finished the game with 105 yards on punt return, including 31-yarder.