After playing eight consecutive games against teams in the bottom half of the conference standings, the Gophers women's hockey team was eager to test itself against some stiffer competition in the WCHA Final Faceoff.

Consider that first test aced after top-ranked Minnesota rolled to a 5-1 victory over No. 8 Minnesota Duluth in the first semifinal on Saturday afternoon at Ridder Arena.

Catie Skaja, Abigail Boreen and Emily Brown each had a goal and an assist, Crystalyn Hengler and national scoring leader Taylor Heise also scored, and Lauren Bench made 21 saves for the Gophers (29-7-1). Minnesota, seeking its eighth WCHA tournament championship, will play the winner of the second semifinal between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Wisconsin in Sunday's 1 p.m. title game.

The Gophers outscored their previous eight opponents by a combined 45-9 and kept up their dominant ways by outshooting the Bulldogs 39-22.

Minnesota Duluth (24-11-1) will wait until Sunday night's selection show (8 p.m., ESPNews) to find out its NCAA tournament fate. The Bulldogs, who entered the game No. 8 in the PairWise Ratings, are expected to make the 11-team NCAA field.

The Gophers struck quickly, with Skaja's shot trickling through the pads of Bulldogs goalie Jojo Chobak 51 seconds into the first period for a 1-0 lead. Boreen and Emily Brown assisted on the goal.

Five minutes into the first, Chobak made a save against Heise. Less than 30 seconds later, Heise lead a 3-on-2 rush but Chobak turned aside Brown's shot.

Minnesota Duluth got the game's first power play at 12:15 of the first when Gophers left winger Ella Huber was called for boarding. The Gophers killed the penalty, allowing only one shot on goal

Bench wasn't tested often in the first period but came up big with a save on a shot by Gabby Krause at 17:42.

The Gophers bumped their lead to 2-0 with 12 seconds left in the first when defenseman Crystalyn Hengler fired a shot from the blue line that caromed off the shaft of Bulldogs defender Taylor Stewart's stick, caromed straight down and bounced past Chobak.

Minnesota stretched its lead to 3-0 at 3:18 of the second period when Madeline Wethington won a puck battle and fed an open Boreen, who one-timed the puck home from the slot.

Heise's skills were on display at 7:10 when she dangled the puck, spun to create space and threaded a pass to Peyton Hemp in front of the net. Only a spectacular sliding save by Chobak kept it a three-goal game.

Only 14 seconds into the third, Heise raced into the UMD zone and blasted a shot past Chobak for a 4-0 lead and her 29th goal of the season.

Minnesota Duluth trimmed the lead to 4-1 at 3:55 of the third when Elizabeth Giguere one-timed a shot past Bench. Brown scored into an empty net with 2:44 left in the third period.