The Gophers came in at No. 25 in Sunday's AP Top 25 poll.

It was the team's first re-appearance since a No. 19 preseason ranking, released after the Big Ten conference initially canceled fall sports. Last week was the first time media voters could consider Big Ten teams since the conference reinstated the season to begin Oct. 24, and the Gophers didn't make the cut.

But this past week, Gophers star receiver Rashod Bateman earned official clearance to play this fall after opting out back in August and signing with an agent. So that could have boosted the Gophers back into the mix.

Other Big Ten teams in the poll are No. 6 Ohio State, No. 9 Penn State, No. 16 Wisconsin and No. 20 Michigan. Iowa and Indiana also received some votes. Clemson (3-0), Alabama (2-0) and Georgia (2-0) make up the top three. Check out the full poll here.

Some other news that could affect the rankings next week: Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan reportedly injured his foot in practice and will need surgery that could keep him out for several weeks. Check out the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for the full story.