5 p.m. at Penn State • BTN, 96.7-FM

U is coming off road victory

Gophers update: The Gophers (3-7, 2-6 Big Ten) broke a two-game losing streak with a come-from-behind 76-71 victory at Nebraska on Tuesday, one in which the Cornhuskers were held to 8-for-33 shooting in the second half, 3-for-21 in the fourth quarter. It was the Gophers' best sustained stretch of defense in Big Ten play. Now they get a rematch with Penn State, which beat the Gophers 69-60 two weeks ago in Williams Arena. PG Jasmine Powell has scored in double figures in every game. She is 13th in the Big Ten in scoring (17.1), third in assists (5.9) and third in threes made per game (3.6). G Sara Scalia has averaged 15.3 points in her last three games; she missed the last Penn State game with a shoulder injury. She is fourth in the Big Ten in threes per game (2.7).

Penn State update: Penn State's only conference win is against the Gophers. It was also the last game veteran guard Kelly Jekot played in. Jekot, who led the Nittany Lions (4-6, 1-5) in scoring (15.9) and was second in rebounding (6.8), was lost for the season with an undisclosed injury in workouts before Penn State's game with Northwestern, which it lost by 17 points. This will be Penn State's first game since that Jan. 17 loss; its scheduled game with Rutgers for Thursday was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns within the Rutgers program. F Johnasia Cash (12.3) and Marisa Makenna (13.1) are the team's top healthy scorers.

Kent Youngblood