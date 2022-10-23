OFFENSIVE MVP: Sean Clifford, Penn State

The sixth-year senior quarterback passed for 295 yards and four TDs, completing 23 of 31 throws.

DEFENSIVE MVP: Curtis Jacobs, Penn State

The linebacker made 14 tackles, including seven solo stops and two tackles for loss.

BY THE NUMBERS

8-6 Penn State's record in "White Out'' games.

10-6 Penn State's record against the Gophers.

5 False start penalties on the Gophers.