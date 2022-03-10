INDIANAPOLIS – Ben Johnson didn't even bother this week to look back on the video of the Gophers men's basketball team's game against Penn State that resulted in a 21-point blowout loss last month.

The first-year Gophers coach knew that wasn't the same team he had for most of the year — and he will probably feel that way about how the season ended.

Unfortunately for Johnson, the Gophers were also not at full strength going into the Big Ten tournament opener Wednesday night, leading to a quick exit in a 60-51 loss in the rematch against the Nittany Lions at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Jamison Battle had a team-high 19 points, but the Gophers (13-17) didn't have energy to extend their season with the starters playing all but one minute for the first time this season.

Johnson said he looked to put in his reserves at times during the game, but they told him to stick with the starting lineup.

"Guys knew we were playing well, and they wanted the guys to keep fighting," Johnson said. "I think that's what our team has been all year. They're about the right stuff. They're the true definition of a team. It hurts to end. And we all wish we had one more day."

Gophers third-leading scorer E.J. Stephens was sidelined by a migraine. Sean Sutherlin replaced Stephens in the starting lineup, but that took away their top player off the bench.

"Going down with a migraine literally an hour before the game you feel for him," Johnson said of Stephens. "He was super locked in all week. He didn't want it to end as far as the season."

Johnson had the shortest rotation among all high major programs in the regular season, but Stephens playing one minute was the fewest the bench had played all year. Logging those heavy minutes finally seemed to wear down the Gophers down the stretch.

Similar to the end of several earlier losses in Big Ten play, the Gophers weren't able to put up enough of a fight late. Penn State shot 59% in the second half to take control.

"It's do or die at this point," Battle said. "Yeah, you can say you're tired, but you're going to go out there and give it your all on the line."

The Gophers ended the regular season with 15 losses in their last 18 games, sinking them to last place in the Big Ten.

But a month ago, Johnson's team beat Penn State 76-70 to end a five-game losing streak behind 40 combined points from senior captains Eric Curry and Payton Willis.

Curry and Willis scored just six points combined five days later, feeling under the weather in a 67-46 loss in State College on Feb. 17, but they played well early in their last game Wednesday.

Battle hit back-to-back threes midway through the first half to keep the Gophers from a typically slow start. But Curry, Willis and Sutherlin combined for 18 points in the first half to help give Minnesota a 28-24 halftime advantage.

The Nittany Lions (12-17), who advanced to play Ohio State on Thursday, were held to 32% shooting from the field in the first half, but they outscored the Gophers 24-14 to start the second half.

Jalen Pickett, who had 22 points Wednesday, scored a three-point play to extend Penn State's lead to 48-42 with 9:09 left, but Willis answered with his first field goal of the second half on a three.

Curry pulled Minnesota within 54-49, but it wouldn't be the ending he and his fellow seniors were hoping for. The Gophers were held to one field goal in the last four minutes.

"I'm proud of him. . . . That dude's a winner in my book."



No better person to speak on Eric Curry's @GopherMBB career than former @BoilerBall star @RobbieHummel.#B1Gtourney pic.twitter.com/o5pZW72PLt — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 10, 2022

"I wasn't even thinking about the minutes," said Curry, who finished with 10 points, five rebounds and six assists. "I was trying to not make eye contact with [Johnson] to just finish it out."

With six seniors moving on, Johnson knows the Gophers could see almost an entirely new team again when they take the court in 2022-23, but he still cherished his first year with the program — no matter how difficult.

"From where we were when I got the job to be able to field a team with the right type of guys," Johnson said. "That's everything."