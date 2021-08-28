The Gophers offensive line has six players who have made regular starts, a group that has an average size of 6-foot-5 and 336 pounds. A closer look:
LT Sam Schlueter
6-6, 325, redshirt senior
33 career starts, 23 at left tackle
LG Connor Olson
6-5, 310, redshirt senior
45 career starts, six shy of the school record of 51
C John Michael Schmitz
6-4, 320, redshirt senior
10 career starts, all at center
RG Blaise Andries
6-6, 335, redshirt senior
33 career starts at four different positions
RT Daniel Faalele
6-9, 380, senior
19 career starts; returns after sitting out '20 season
RG Curtis Dunlap Jr.
6-5, 345, redshirt junior
13 career starts; returns after missing '20 because of injury
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Outdoors
Anderson: DNR to hold special teal season, despite drought's effect on ducks
A five-day "experiment'' teal hunt begins Sept. 4. No one knows how many hunters will go afield seeking these early migrating ducks, nor how many teal the waterfowlers might see, or shoot.
Sports
Michigan beats Hawaii 2-1 and moves into LLWS championship
Cameron Thorning hit a two-run homer and struck out seven over 3 ⅓ innings as Michigan defeated Hawaii 2-1 in a semifinal Saturday at the Little League World Series.
Sports
Wild ride for DeChambeau leaves him tied with Cantlay at BMW
From back-to-back eagles to back-to-back shots in the water, Bryson DeChambeau had a little bit of everything Saturday in the BMW Championship, a wild ride at Caves Valley that ended with him tied for the lead with Patrick Cantlay.
Sports
Hurricanes tender $6.1M offer sheet to Canadiens' Kotkanemi
The Hurricanes tendered an offer sheet Saturday to Canadiens restricted free agent Jesperi Kotkaniemi, a response to Montreal trying to poach Carolina's Sebastian Aho the same way two years ago.
Sports
Ohio and Michigan to play Sunday for Little League title
The championship of the Little League World Series on Sunday will feature a rematch of the Great Lakes regional title game, Ohio against Michigan.