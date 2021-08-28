The Gophers offensive line has six players who have made regular starts, a group that has an average size of 6-foot-5 and 336 pounds. A closer look:

LT Sam Schlueter

6-6, 325, redshirt senior

33 career starts, 23 at left tackle

LG Connor Olson

6-5, 310, redshirt senior

45 career starts, six shy of the school record of 51

C John Michael Schmitz

6-4, 320, redshirt senior

10 career starts, all at center

RG Blaise Andries

6-6, 335, redshirt senior

33 career starts at four different positions

RT Daniel Faalele

6-9, 380, senior

19 career starts; returns after sitting out '20 season

RG Curtis Dunlap Jr.

6-5, 345, redshirt junior

13 career starts; returns after missing '20 because of injury