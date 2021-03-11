GAME RECAP

Impact player

Marcus Carr, Gophers

The junior point guard scored eight of his 10 points in the final five minutes. He had six turnovers but also finished with six assists and five rebounds.

By the NUMBERS

17 Gopher turnovers, including nine in the first half.

22 Combined rebounding for Eric Curry and Brandon Johnson.

31 Northwestern's shooting percentage (18-for-58).

12-0 Minnesota's scoring run to finish the second half.

MARCUS FULLER