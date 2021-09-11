OFFENSIVE MVP

Trey Potts, Gophers

The sophomore running back grabbed the No. 1 role in the absence of Mohamed Ibrahim and rushed 34 times for 178 yards and two touchdowns. He was especially important in the fourth quarter, with 11 carries for 83 yards, including a 21-yard TD run.

DEFENSIVE MVP

Tyler Nubin, Gophers

The junior safety made one of the game's key plays in the fourth quarter, intercepting a Brett Gabbert pass and returning it 18 yards to the Miami 32. That set up Matthew Trickett's 50-yard field goal for a 31-20 Gophers lead.

BY THE NUMBERS

9-8-2018 The last time before Saturday that the Gophers had a 50-yard field goal. Emmitt Carpenter hit from 53 and 50 in a win over Fresno State that day.

0 Sacks by the Gophers this season. They had four QB hurries Saturday, giving them six this season.

18 Combined tackles for Gophers linebackers Mariano Sori-Marin (10) and Jack Gibbens (8). Sori-Marin had 1.5 tackles for loss and Gibbens one.

RANDY JOHNSON