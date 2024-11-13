Gophers men’s hockey takes eight-game winning streak into Bemidji State series
The Gophers have climbed to No. 3 nationally after Jimmy Snuggerud led them to a sweep last weekend at Wisconsin.
7 p.m., Thursday at 3M Arena at Mariucci
6 p.m., Saturday at Sanford Center (Bemidji)
TV: Fox9+; Radio: 1130-AM, 103.5-FM
Opening bell: The 9-1 Gophers take an eight-game winning streak into a home-and-home, nonconference series with the 4-5 Beavers. Minnesota swept Big Ten rival Wisconsin last weekend, capped with a 3-2 overtime victory Saturday in Madison.
Player to watch: Gophers junior star Jimmy Snuggerud on Tuesday was named Big Ten First Star of the Week for the fourth time in his collegiate career. He scored twice in Friday’s comeback victory, including the game-winner. He added two assists on Saturday, ending the weekend series with a backhand saucer pass to Brodie Ziemer for the overtime winner and Snuggerud’s 50th career assist. Other Gophers who’ve earned Big Ten Star of the Week honors this season are: Sam Rinzel, Brody Lamb, Jimmy Clark and Connor Kurth.
Notable: Bemidji State has split its last three series — at Ferris State and Augustana and against Minnesota State Mankato at home.
The Gophers have climbed to No. 3 nationally after Jimmy Snuggerud led them to a sweep last weekend at Wisconsin.