Gophers men’s hockey takes eight-game winning streak into Bemidji State series

Player to watch: Gophers junior star Jimmy Snuggerud on Tuesday was named Big Ten First Star of the Week for the fourth time in his collegiate career. He scored twice in Friday’s comeback victory, including the game-winner. He added two assists on Saturday, ending the weekend series with a backhand saucer pass to Brodie Ziemer for the overtime winner and Snuggerud’s 50th career assist. Other Gophers who’ve earned Big Ten Star of the Week honors this season are: Sam Rinzel, Brody Lamb, Jimmy Clark and Connor Kurth.