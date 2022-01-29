The Gophers men's basketball team rescheduled its postponed game at Penn State for 3 p.m. on Feb. 17 in State College, Pa., according to the team.

The Gophers were unable to play their Jan. 19 game at Penn State after COVID-19 issues within the program dropped them below the Big Ten requirement of seven scholarship players available to participate.

First-year coach Ben Johnson's Minnesota team will now play the Nittany Lions twice during a three-game span next month, while also hosting them Feb. 12 at Williams Arena.

During the same week of the rescheduled Penn State game, the Gophers also play Feb. 15 at Ohio State and Feb. 19 against Northwestern at home.