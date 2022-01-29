The Gophers men's basketball team rescheduled its postponed game at Penn State for 3 p.m. on Feb. 17 in State College, Pa., according to the team.
The Gophers were unable to play their Jan. 19 game at Penn State after COVID-19 issues within the program dropped them below the Big Ten requirement of seven scholarship players available to participate.
First-year coach Ben Johnson's Minnesota team will now play the Nittany Lions twice during a three-game span next month, while also hosting them Feb. 12 at Williams Arena.
During the same week of the rescheduled Penn State game, the Gophers also play Feb. 15 at Ohio State and Feb. 19 against Northwestern at home.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
U.S. forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue
U.S. forward Timothy Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday's World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday.
Sports
Cameroon blames stadium deaths on 'massive' influx of fans
Cameroon authorities have blamed a deadly stadium crush at the African Cup of Nations tournament on a "massive" influx of ticketless fans who arrived late to a game involving the host team and tried to force their way in to avoid security checks and COVID-19 screening.
Gophers
Gophers men's basketball reschedules game at Penn State for Feb. 17
The Gophers postponed their earlier road game against the Nittany Lions due to COVID-19 issues.
Sports
Barty wins drought-breaking Australian Open women's title
Ash Barty really didn't know how to react to this drought-breaking triumph.
Sports
Norwegian cross-country skier replaced due to COVID
The pandemic continues to impact cross-country ski teams as they head to the Beijing Olympics, with a Norwegian skier replaced and a Swedish competitor testing positive upon arrival in China.