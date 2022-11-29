Defense traveled for Ben Johnson's Gophers with Virginia Tech being held scoreless at home for nearly six minutes in the first half of Monday's ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Gophers forced six turnovers early against an opponent that led the ACC and ranked third nationally in fewest turnovers per outing.

Problem is the Gophers' offense didn't hit the road with them in a 67-57 loss Monday night against the Hokies at Cassell Coliseum.

It was the second straight loss for the Gophers (4-3) after they couldn't overcome lengthy scoring droughts. They finished the game shooting just 37 percent from the floor.

In last week's SoCal Challenge championship loss against UNLV in California, the Gophers went scoreless for four minutes to fall behind double digits. And Virginia Tech took control Monday with a 13-0 run after Johnson's team failed to get a basket for nearly five minutes in the first half.

The Hokies (7-1), who led 39-27 at halftime, broke out of their early first half slump behind Sean Pedulla scoring 13 of his 17 points in the first half.

The U's leading scorer Dawson Garcia, who averaged 15.8 points, struggled to play through flu-like symptoms and finished with five points. All-Big Ten preseason forward Jamison Battle, who was playing his third game coming off foot surgery, was scoreless in the first half and finished with six points.

Battle and Garcia (4-for-19 shooting combined) can potentially be a strong scoring tandem, but the Gophers will enter Sunday's Big Ten opener at No. 5 Purdue struggling to find consistent production elsewhere. Ta'Lon Cooper and Pharrel Payne led them with 13 points each.

With Minnesota's starters unable find rhythm offensively, the freshman Payne came off the bench to match Virginia Tech's physicality. Payne's second dunk of the game on an alley-oop from Cooper tied it 22-22 with 6 minutes, 33 seconds left in the first half.

The smallest player on the floor, though, had the biggest impact to finish the opening period. The 6-foot-1 Pedulla, who had the U among his finalists as a high school recruit, scored five straight points to spark a 17-2 run.

One of Pedulla's baskets was a goal tending call on what appeared to be a clean block from Payne, but he surely earned the rest. Even at 6-11, Garcia couldn't stop a crafty reverse layup from Pedulla to give the Hokies 13 straight points and a 35-22 lead.

After a game when the U trailed by 22 points last Wednesday, Johnson told his underclassmen-laden team not to use youth as an excuse after losing 71-62 against UNLV.

The Rebels outscored Minnesota's guards 61-25. In the DePaul loss, the Gophers were outscored 31-16 in the backcourt. Cooper, who ranks second in the Big Ten in assists, had just five points in the UNLV loss, but he was more aggressive Monday.

The Morehead State transfer typically opens every game trying to run the offense and get his teammates the ball, but Cooper was forced to assert himself against Virginia Tech.

In the second half, Battle scored his first basket of the game with a three-pointer to pull within 39-30, but the Gophers were outscored 14-6 to fall behind by 18 points.

Clearly frustrated, the 6-4 Cooper backed down the smaller Pedulla to muscle in a shot plus the foul, but he missed the three-point opportunity. The shooting woes haven't solely been from the field in losses this year.

The Gophers ranked second-to-last nationally at 55% shooting on free throws. Opponents have also dominated them on the boards (Virgnia Tech 42-27 edge) in several games this season. That combination Monday night made it even more difficult to stay competitive after a strong start defensively.

