SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CALIF. – Jamison Battle had more to feel excited about joining his Gophers basketball teammates on their trip to California than escaping the winter cold in Minnesota.

The 6-7 All-Big Ten preseason forward finally got to put on a uniform and take the court this season after recovering from foot surgery last month. Battle returned to the starting lineup and was expected to play in restricted minutes in his season debut Monday in the SoCal Challenge opener against Cal Baptist.

"Having to sit and watch was not enjoyable for him because he wanted to be out there competing," Gophers coach Ben Johnson said earlier. "Jamison's been through it. So just the presence in timeouts. And just guys can look over and there's that sense of confidence. When you don't have that it's tough."

Sitting out the first four games of the season didn't change Battle's leadership role. He was named co-captain and took that responsibility seriously.

"He's been a very vocal leader," point guard Ta'Lon Cooper said. "He's like that real calm guy. Really calm on and off the court, so I feel like he just keeps every positive."

After transferring from George Washington, Battle led the Gophers in scoring (17.5) and rebounding (6.3) last season and earned All-Big Ten honorable mention honors.

A career-high 39-point performance at Maryland in March made it clear Battle was the go-to guy, but he didn't consider it his team yet. That distinction belonged to captains and seniors Eric Curry and Payton Willis. He learned from them how to lead this season.

"Those were the only two guys who had been through it," Battle said earlier. "They laid the foundation and helped us. They had been through it and knew the Big Ten. They would always be in my ear because they knew once they're gone, I'm going to have to step up and be a leader."

In Battle's absence, North Carolina transfer Dawson Garcia became the focal point of the Gophers offense. The 6-11 forward averaged a team-best 17.7 points and 7.1 rebounds through four games, including a 23-point performance in his Gophers debut on Nov. 7 vs. Western Michigan.

Garcia was looking forward to teaming up with Battle to create one of the Big Ten's best tandems. They built chemistry in practice before his running mate was sidelined in October with the foot surgery.

In the starting lineup, the Gophers had to use former walk-on Will Ramberg to make up for Battle's rebounding presence. His scoring and outside shooting were sorely missed as the U's offense ranked near the bottom of the Big Ten.

Freshman guard Braeden Carrington was also sidelined to begin the season with an ankle injury, but he played the last two games heading into the SoCal Challenge. Carrington's 11 points and three steals in last week's win against Central Michigan was a sign he was gaining confidence.

The three-point shooting threat from Carrington and Battle has the potential to be a big boost for the Gophers even beyond the California trip.

"I feel like with those guys being back it opens the floor up," forward Joshua Ola-Joseph said. "Having those shooters back will be very good for our offense."