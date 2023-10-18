Isaiah Ihnen arrived at Munich Airport in the summer of 2022 with emotions running high. He was returning home to see his family in Germany for the first time in two years.

The Gophers' junior forward didn't want to leave the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic, not knowing if and when he'd be back to Minnesota again.

"I didn't realize how much I missed home," Ihnen said. "It kind of seemed surreal."

Spending time with his mother and older sister in his homeland was exactly what Ihnen needed to help him get through another long recovery from a major knee injury.

The only player left on the Gophers basketball roster recruited before Ben Johnson became coach, Ihnen just turned 23 and is entering his fifth season. He's had two season-ending injuries and two head coaches.

Ihnen likely will have the same surreal feeling as he felt going home when he steps onto the Williams Arena court this November for the first time since the 2020-21 season.

"It's going to be huge," Ihnen said. "I don't know what emotions I will feel in that moment."

Back-to-back ACL injuries on his left knee robbed the former four-star 2019 class recruit of a possible breakout year. Johnson said Ihnen was a potential all-Big Ten defender and starter last year.

"When you're forced to sit out, you see things with a different lens," Johnson said. "His maturity now is through the roof."

The news of Ihnen being fully cleared to play coincided with the recovery of 6-8 redshirt senior Parker Fox, who also suffered multiple knee injuries. Fox and Ihnen are a welcome sight for a deeper Gophers frontcourt that includes junior Dawson Garcia and sophomore Pharrel Payne.

"Parker and I talk about it a lot," Ihnen said. "I think it will be exciting and nervous as well. I can't believe I'm stepping out there wearing the [Gophers] jersey again."

'Home is home'

Last summer, Ihnen went to Germany right after he suffered a second major injury with the Gophers. Frustration set in waiting for ACL surgery. Going home was just the remedy.

Ihnen's family got him his favorite street food called Döner, a Turkish taco with meat and chopped veggies wrapped in pita bread.

"I love Minneapolis, of course. I love the U. But home is home," Ihnen said. "Döner you can find in every corner of Germany."

In Böblingen, a town in southwestern Germany, Ihnen was raised by his mother, Sarah, who is Eritrean. He never knew his father, who is of Senegalese decent.

Raising two children (also a daughter named Aaliyah) was challenging as a senior parent "finding the right balance between working and spending time with them," Sarah said.

Isaiah played soccer and loved skateboarding growing up, but his mother pushed him into basketball at age 14. He grew to be 6-8 early in high school.

Seeing his rail-thin frame and perimeter skills, Isaiah's youth coaches chose to play him on the wing instead of the post. He'd spend nights watching highlights of all-star Kevin Durant, his favorite NBA player (he'd wear Durant's No. 35 as a Gophers freshman).

After only two years of playing basketball in his hometown, Isaiah attracted the attention of Germany's International Basketball Academy of Munich. He made the German junior national team, winning a bronze medal at the U20 European Championships in 2019.

"He was 16 when he moved to Munich, which is 150 miles from Böblingen," Sarah Ihnen said. "It was hard for me as his mother to let him go at such a young age. But I supported him because I saw how much Isaiah liked to play basketball."

Growing as a Gopher

Four years ago, Isaiah's mother saw her son play with the Gophers just once in person. It was his freshman year against Indiana.

She also flew to the U.S. after he got hurt the first time in the summer of 2021.

"It was very hard," Sarah said. "I told him to take one step at a time and that God has still a good plan for him."

After the second injury, Isaiah discovered different ways of dealing with adversity on his own. He read books about self-improvement, mental health and even business. After getting a bachelor's degree in communications, he's pursuing a master's in sports management.

"Just trying to better myself as much as possible," Isaiah said. "If I wouldn't have basketball, I still think I'd be successful. The hard work and effort I learned through sports translates into anything."

But Ihnen firmly believes, "my shot with basketball isn't even close to being over," he said.

In 29 games playing for Richard Pitino, Ihnen averaged 2.8 points and 3.5 rebounds, but he showed three-point range and the ability to be a rebounding and shot-blocking presence with his 7-4 wingspan. As a freshman, Isaiah averaged 11.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and shot 38% from three, per 40 minutes.

The Gophers emphasize versatility under Johnson, so he sees his veteran 6-10, 220-pound do-it-all forward contributing in different ways, on offense and defense this season.

Leadership wise, Ihnen is making his biggest impact. He's mentoring underclassmen Payne, sophomore Joshua Ola-Joseph, redshirt freshman Kadyn Betts and freshman Erick Reader.

After replacing Pitino two years ago, Johnson remembers Ihnen was his only returner after 10 players transferred. He knew Ihnen was from Germany. He worried he'd leave, too.

Ihnen found a second home with the Gophers. And after a couple tough years sidelined, he's ready to get on the court and help the program again.

"He's really mentally taken a step," Johnson said. "His outlook, his leadership, the way he approaches practice, the weight room, he's super appreciative because he knows nothing's promised."