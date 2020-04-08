The games may have stopped but talking about them -- and the athletes who play them -- never stops. So we put out a call for your questions, and our writers got to work with their answers.
Here are the mailbags from our writers who follow Gophers sports and college hockey.
Later today look for mailbags on high school sports, the outdoors and golf. And there will be another batch, focusing on Minnesota's pro teams, next week.
Thanks for the questions and thanks for reading.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
UMD defenseman Dylan Samberg signs with Winnipeg Jets
The junior from Hermantown won two high school and two NCAA titles.
Golf
Warren Rebholz, 'Mr. Minnesota Golf,' dies at 92
The former Minnesota Golf Association president was instrumental in bringing major events to Hazeltine.
Vikings
Vikings should get at least two compensatory picks for 2021 draft
After last month's free-agent exodus, the Vikings are again positioned well to reap draft capital for departed talent in the 2021 draft.
Wolves
Timberwolves' glimmer of promise in 1997 never was fully realized
This week in Minnesota sports history: In the 651st game in franchise history, the Wolves clinched their first playoff berth. It was the start of eight consecutive playoff appearances, but success didn't stick.
Wild
For NHL, drafting as usual won't fly amid coronavirus pandemic
The 2020 NHL draft was scheduled for June 26-27 in Montreal, but it was postponed because of ongoing uncertainty. The location, timing and format of the draft (and draft lottery) have yet to be announced.