The Gophers women's gymnastics team ended its season Thursday, placing third in the afternoon semifinal at the NCAA championships. Though it will not advance to Saturday's team finals, Lexy Ramler and Mya Hooten are in the hunt for top-three individual placings at the meet in Fort Worth, Texas.

Ramler, a fifth-year senior, is second in the all-around and tied for first on balance beam and uneven bars. Hooten, a sophomore, is second in floor exercise. Individual champions will be determined Thursday night, after the evening session of the semifinals.

Oklahoma topped the team standings in the afternoon semifinal at Dickies Arena with a score of 198.1125. Utah was next with 197.7125, followed by the Gophers (197.1125) and Alabama (197.1000). Oklahoma and Utah move on to the team finals and will be joined by the top two teams in Thursday's evening semifinal, which includes Florida, Michigan, Auburn and Missouri.

One of the greatest gymnasts in Gophers history, Ramler, of St. Michael, finished her career with a stellar meet. Her all-around score of 39.6125 trails only Jade Carey of Oregon State (39.6500), an Olympic gold medalist. Ramler ended the meet with a glorious bars routine that scored a 9.95, pushing the Gophers past Alabama in the team standings and tying Carey and Oklahoma's Audrey Davis for the top bars score of the afternoon.

On beam, Ramler scored a 9.9375 and is in a five-way tie for first. Utah's Abby Paulson, an Anoka native, is among those tied with Ramler.

Hooten, of Woodbury, earned a 9.95 for her floor routine, behind only Jordan Bowers of Oklahoma (9.9625). Hooten also is fifth in vault. The Gophers' Ona Loper rebounded after a costly mistake on the opening event, balance beam, and is fifth in the all-around standings. Loper also is tied for fifth in bars with teammate Hannah Willmarth.

Other Minnesotans with top performances in the afternoon semifinal were Utah freshman Grace McCallum of Isanti and Oklahoma senior Olivia Trautman of Champlin. McCallum is fourth in the all-around standings and tied for third in floor exercise. Trautman is tied for seventh in both beam and vault.

