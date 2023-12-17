The Gophers on Sunday continued to remake their quarterback room for the 2024 season, receiving a verbal commitment from Logan Fife, who announced on the X platform that he's transferring from Fresno State to Minnesota.

Fife, 6-5 and 205 pounds, played in 12 games this season, starting one, and completed 52 of 91 passes for 642 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. The Tracy, Calif., native has played in 21 career games, with five starts, and is 143-for-224 for 1,585 yards and six TDs with nine interceptions. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

A three-star recruit out of high school, Fife is the second quarterback to announce he's transferring to Minnesota. New Hampshire three-year starter Max Brosmer announced on Dec. 3 that he'll join the Gophers for the 2024 season. With the two transfers, the Gophers will have four quarterbacks on their 2024 roster. Drake Lindsey of Fayetteville (Ark.) High School will be an incoming freshman, and Stillwater's Max Shikenjanski will be in his second season with the Gophers.

Quarterback was a key position for coach P.J. Fleck and his staff to address because 2023 starter Athan Kaliakmanis and true freshman Drew Viotto both entered the transfer portal. Senior Cole Kramer will start the Quick Lane Bowl against Bowling Green on Dec. 26 in Detroit in his final game with the Gophers.

The Gophers will announce their 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday, the opening of the three-day early signing period.