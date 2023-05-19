Logan Cooley is coming back to the Gophers.

Cooley, the leading scorer and a Hobey Baker Award finalist for Minnesota's men's hockey team as a freshman this winter, will return to the team for his sophomore season in 2023-24, the university announced Friday.

Cooley, a Pittsburgh native, chose to stay with the Gophers over signing with the Arizona Coyotes, who made him the No. 3 overall selection in the 2022 NHL draft. The 5-10, 180-pounder had his skills on display all season for Minnesota, collecting 22 goals and 38 assists for 60 points, a total that ranked second in the nation.

Centering a line with sophomore left winger Matthew Knies and freshman right winger Jimmy Snuggerud, Cooley was a force in leading the Gophers to the Big Ten regular-season title and the national championship game. Cooley's line accounted 64 goals and 88 assists as the Gophers compiled a 29-10-1 record.

Cooley had a 16-game point streak from Jan. 14 through the national semifinal victory over Boston University and a seven-game multipoint streak from Feb. 24 through the win over the Terriers. In postseason play, he had six goals and six assists, with the national championship game loss to Quinnipiac the only one during which he did not have a point.

"We were so fortunate that Logan came with us and we're extremely excited that he's coming back one more year,'' Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. "I think it's a terrific decision and one that's going to benefit him in the long run and benefit our program, no question.

"It's great for both Logan and Jimmy to continue their development. There's a great track record of players playing two or three years of college hockey, and that really helps them step into the National Hockey League.''

Cooley's return means the Gophers will have one of their three first-team All-America selections back for 2023-24. Knies and junior defenseman Brock Faber signed pro contracts and were solid in the playoffs for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Wild, respectively.

Snuggerud, whose 50 points on 21 goals and 29 assists ranked fifth nationally, announced in April that he would return for his sophomore season. And this week, both center Jaxon Nelson and goalie Justen Close said they will return to take advantage of their fifth year of eligibility. Another senior, winger Bryce Brodzinski, is expected to make his decision soon.

Jackson LaCombe signed with the Anaheim Ducks and made his NHL debut in April, while fellow senior defenseman Ryan Johnson, a first-round pick of the Sabres, is expected to either sign with the Sabres or wait until mid-August to test NHL free agency.