Jaxon Nelson, the second-line center who helped the Gophers reach the NCAA championship game, is returning to the men's hockey program for his fifth year of eligibility, the university's athletic department announced Tuesday.

Nelson, a Magnolia, Minn., native, was an assistant captain for the Gophers in 2022-23 and scored 10 goals and assisted on 17 playing in all 40 games. The 6-4, 225-pounder scored a goal in the Frozen Four championship loss to Quinnipiac and was the team's top center on faceoffs, winning 57.1% of his draws (431-for-755). In four seasons, Nelson has 23 goals and 35 assists in 130 games. Nelson, 23, was not drafted by an NHL team.

Nelson's return is welcome news for the Gophers, who saw two first-team All-America selections sign with and play for their NHL teams — sophomore forward Matthew Knies with the Toronto Maple Leafs and junior defenseman Brock Faber with the Wild. A third All-America player, freshman forward Logan Cooley, the No. 3 overall selection in the 2022 draft by the Arizona Coyotes, has not announced if he's returning to the Gophers.

With Nelson back, the Gophers have three other regulars from 2022-23 who could use a fifth year of eligibility — granted by the NCAA because of the COVID-19-shortened 2020-21 season. They are forward Bryce Brodzinski, Nelson's linemate; defenseman Ryan Johnson and goalie Justen Close. Defenseman Jackson LaCombe, a second-round pick of Anaheim, could have used a fifth year but signed with the Ducks and made his NHL debut. Johnson, a first-round pick of Buffalo, could sign with the Sabres or test free agency if he's not signed by the Sabres by Aug. 15.