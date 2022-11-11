Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The Gophers gymnastics team signed seven athletes — the largest recruiting class in program history. Among them are Jordyn Lyden of Flips Gymnastics and Stillwater High School, and Sophia Nguyen of Legacy Gymnastics and Hopkins High School.

Other signees are Jenna Olshefski of Grove City, Ohio; Marisa Fisher of Valparaiso, Ind.; Kaviana Jurries of Boise, Idaho; Aspen Lenczner of Milwaukee, and Kendall Landry of Frisco, Texas.

"They not only bring great depth to our team on all events," Gophers coach Jenny Hansen said, "but also a high level of competitive success on the USA [Gymnastics] stage."

U wrestling signs four

The Gophers wrestling program announced four signings: Max McEnelly, Gavin Nelson, Ethan Riddle and Rhett Koenig.

McEnelly is a three-time Class 3A state champion for Waconia High School with a 138-0 record the past three seasons. His titles have come at 170, 182 and 195 pounds.

Nelson is a two-time Class 2A state champion for Simley at 220 pounds.

Riddle of Germantown, Wis., won his state's Division I title at 160 pounds last season.

Koenig of Prairie du Chien, Wis., is a three-time Wisconsin state champion in Division II. He won his most recent title at 132.

The Gophers open their season Saturday at the Bison Open in Fargo.

U women's hockey adds five

The No. 1 Gophers women's hockey team signed five players so far, including three from Minnetonka High School.

They are forward Ava Lindsay and defensemen Josie Hemp and Elly Klepinger. Also signing were forwards Isa Goettl of Andover and Lauren O'Hara of Centennial.

Another Giel to play baseball at U

The latest signings by the Gophers baseball team are righthanded pitchers Oliver Giel of Orono and Tyler Hemmesch of Sartell, Minn. Giel is the grandson of the late Paul Giel, a Gophers star football and baseball player in the early 1950s and later the Minnesota athletic director.