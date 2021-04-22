Gophers senior Lexy Ramler was named the winner of the AAI Award, recognizing the most outstanding senior female gymnast in the country. The award is voted on by NCAA women's gymnastics head coaches and is considered one of the sport's highest honors. Ramler is the second Minnesota recipient of the award; Lindsay Mable won it in 2016.

"There are so many talented individuals in NCAA gymnastics, so to be grouped in this category means so much to me," Ramler said in a new release. "We have all worked so hard and have had such unique experiences. I am incredibly grateful for this honor."

Ramler, a native of St. Michael, had a stellar senior campaign. She scored a perfect 10 on both vault and beam, and set a program record in all-around (39.850). Ramler won 31 event titles and was named the Big Ten gymnast of the week six times. She ended the year tied for No. 1 in the nation on beam, No. 3 on bars, tied for No. 5 on vault and No. 2 overall in all-around. Ramler was a Big Ten champion on bars, beam and all-around.

She was named Big Ten Gymnast of the Year for the third consecutive season. Ramler was the Athens Regional all-around champion and was named an All-America on beam, while also making second on bars, vault and in all-around.

Ramler is a double major in human resources and entrepreneurial management in the Carlson School of Management.

U golfer honored

Gophers senior Angus Flanagan, of Woking, England, repeated as the Big Ten men's golfer of the week, this time sharing it.

One week after winning the Boilermaker Invitational, Flanagan followed up by winning the Git R Done Husker Invitational in Lincoln, Neb., and being named conference co-golfer of the week.

Flanagan shot a 5-under 66 Sunday to become the first Gopher to win consecutive tournaments since Jose Mendez in 2014.

The round of 66 for Flanagan was the lowest by a Gopher this season and one shot off his career low. His 54-hole score of 6-under 207 gave him a one-shot victory.

Etc.

• The Minnesota State Mankato baseball team (22-4, 18-3 NSIC) moved up 11 spots to 14th in this week's National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Division II poll. The Mavericks have outscored their opponents 190-83 this season while hitting 34 homers and batting .303. MSU Mankato has the nation's fourth-best ERA (2.88).

• The Gophers (9-6 overall/conference) were seeded No. 3 in the West in the Big Ten men's tennis tournament, which will be held at Nebraska from April 29 to May 2. They will open against Michigan (14-3, 14-2), the No. 2 seed in the East, on April 30 in a second-round match.

• St. Scholastica won the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Women's Golf Preview for the fifth straight season led by medalist Hannah Johnson, a senior from Two Harbors, Minn. She shot an 11-over 82 Tuesday at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker, Minn.