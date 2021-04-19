Four-time NCAA champion diver Sarah Bacon was named the Honda Sport Winner for swimming and diving, making her the first Gophers athlete to win the award for any sport.
The award has been presented by the Collegiate Women's Sports Awards for the past 45 years. With this honor, Bacon is a finalist for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the prestigious Class of 2021 Honda Cup.
This year Bacon won gold on the 1-meter springboard for the third year in a row and also won the 3-meter springboard. She is graduating this spring and has her eyes on representing the United States at the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer.
NEWS SERVICES
