Gophers junior golfer Ben Warian is the top individual competitor after two of the three rounds of the NCAA Bath (Mich.) Regional. He shot a second-round 70 on Tuesday for a 5-under 137 total, tying him for sixth place with four others. He is four strokes behind leader Ben Van Wyk of Georgia.
The top individual not on one of the five advancing teams will advance to the NCAA championships from May 26-31 in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Etc.
- St. John's was in first place after the Day 1 of the NCAA Division III men's golf tournament in Nicholasville, Ky. The Johnnies were at 4-under 284 — one shot ahead of Illinois Wesleyan. Sam Berger of the Johnnies and Jonathan Miller of St. Thomas were part of a five-way tie for second at 4-under 68, one shot behind Bobby Beaubien of Illinois Wesleyan.
- The Gophers scored eight runs in the first inning and held on to beat South Dakota State 9-6 in a nonconference baseball game at Siebert Field. After three walks, Ike Mezzenga's two-run single started the big inning, Brett Bateman's double drove in the final two runs for Minnesota (17-33). Mezzenga also doubled and scored on a double play in the sixth.
- Gophers senior swimmers Megan Van Berkom, William Christenson and Chris Nagy were selected to represent the United States at this summer's World University Games in Chengdu, China, the United States International University Sports Federation announced. The swimming events will be held Aug. 1-7. The Chengdu Games were originally set to be held in 2021 but were postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
- The Gophers tennis program signed Mia Liepert, a native of Bludenz, Austria, for next season.
- Former Gopher and five-time AVCA All-America player Stephanie Samedy was named to the 30-player USA women's national team roster for the 2023 Volleyball Nations League (VNL). Fourteen players will be selected to travel to each week's preliminary-round matches. The VNL final round will be July 12-16 at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.
- Augustana's Molly Stevens, a senior from Northfield, was named the NSIC Women's Golfer of the Year and the Vikings' Coralee Jorgensen the Coach of the Year for the third season in a row.
