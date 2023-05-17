Gophers junior golfer Ben Warian is the top individual competitor after two of the three rounds of the NCAA Bath (Mich.) Regional. He shot a second-round 70 on Tuesday for a 5-under 137 total, tying him for sixth place with four others. He is four strokes behind leader Ben Van Wyk of Georgia.

The top individual not on one of the five advancing teams will advance to the NCAA championships from May 26-31 in Scottsdale, Ariz.

