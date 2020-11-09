The last transfer the Gophers needed to add to their hopes of a turnaround season received good news Monday with Utah transfer Both Gach having his wavier approved by the NCAA to play immediately.

Gach, a 6-foot-6, 185-pound Austin, Minn. native, is a projected starter in the backcourt. He is the second transfer to have a waiver granted to avoid sitting out the 2020-21 season, including Drake transfer and 7-footer Liam Robbins.

After averaging 7.7 points as a freshman, Gach’s numbers improved to 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in 21 starts as a sophomore last season. He scored 19 points in a win over the Gophers last November.

Gach had a career-best 28 points in a two-point overtime win while hitting the game-winning free throws against Colorado on March 7.

“Both has unbelievable work ethic,” Gophers coach Richard Pitino said previously. “He can get to the basket, knock down the three and play in ball screens. We’ll have multiple guys in this program that can play at the next level.”

Gach decided to transfer closer to home to be near his family. They had been going through a tough time during the COVID-19 pandemic.