Backfield in motion
Other Gophers running backs no longer available even before Bryce Williams' possibly season-ending leg injury:
- Mohamed Ibrahim, a redshirt senior and the reigning Big Ten running back of the year, suffered a torn Achilles' tendon in the season opener against Ohio State and was lost for the season.
- Trey Potts suffered an undisclosed injury late in the fourth quarter of the Gophers' 20-13 win at Purdue that caused him to be hospitalized in Indianapolis for nearly a week. The redshirt sophomore won't play again this season.
- Cam Wiley, a redshirt sophomore who had fallen behind Williams, Irving and Thomas in the running back pecking order, entered the transfer portal Oct. 18.
- The attrition started in July, when redshirt sophomore Jason Williamson, a two-time Gatorade Minnesota player of the year at Owatonna High School, retired from football because of injuries.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Minnesota hosts Ottawa in non-conference battle
Ottawa Senators (3-5-0, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Minnesota Wild (5-3-0, third in the Central)
Sports
Los Angeles Clippers visit the Timberwolves
Los Angeles Clippers (2-4, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (3-3, eighth in the Western Conference)
Sports
Late innings = late nights as World Series games lengthen
Late innings means late nights in the World Series, with many fans struggling to stay awake as the Braves and Astros play baseball's most important games of the year.
Sports
Amid officiating changes, FTs down for some prominent stars
After a loss at Washington last week, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young calmly aired some of his frustrations with the way NBA games are being officiated amid a new crackdown on non-basketball moves used to draw contact.
Sports
George scores 32, Clippers rally late in 4th to beat Thunder
With his team in a shooting slump to start the season and 3 of 21 from 3-point range during the first half Monday night, Los Angeles Clippers coach Ty Lue kept his message simple at halftime.