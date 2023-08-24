Next Thursday's Gophers football season opener is a sellout, the athletic department announced.
The Gophers have been promoting the game against Big Ten West rival Nebraska as a "gold out," with fans encouraged to wear gold. It's a 7 p.m. game at 50,805-seat Huntington Bank Stadium, televised on Fox, which will have Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt on the call.
Nebraska fans typically flock to see their Huskers in Minneapolis, so it'll be interesting to see if all the gold reduces the amount of red in the seats.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg has decided to retire, AP source says
Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg has decided to retire, ending a career that began as a No. 1 draft pick, included 2019 World Series MVP honors and was derailed by injuries, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
Sports
Lowe's tiebreaking homer in 8th inning gives Rays 5-3 win over Rockies and 3-game sweep
Josh Lowe hit a tiebreaking. two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Thursday for a three-game sweep.
Sports
Byron Murphy making plays for Vikings in joint practices with Cardinals
Early in the joint practices with the Arizona Cardinals this week, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. blanketed receiver Marquise Brown on an in-cutting route before intercepting the pass and punting the ball in celebration after the play.
Gophers
Gophers football opener vs. Nebraska is a sellout
The Gophers football team plays host to Nebraska on Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. at sold-out Huntington Bank Stadium.
Sports
Betts has 5 hits and 2 RBIs as Dodgers beat Guardians 6-1 in suspended game
Mookie Betts matched his career high with five hits and drove in two runs, sending the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 6-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday in the completion of a suspended game.