Next Thursday's Gophers football season opener is a sellout, the athletic department announced.

The Gophers have been promoting the game against Big Ten West rival Nebraska as a "gold out," with fans encouraged to wear gold. It's a 7 p.m. game at 50,805-seat Huntington Bank Stadium, televised on Fox, which will have Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt on the call.

Nebraska fans typically flock to see their Huskers in Minneapolis, so it'll be interesting to see if all the gold reduces the amount of red in the seats.