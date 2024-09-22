Gophers fall to Iowa 31-14 with second-half collapse

Since most of Iowa’s offensive output was of the grind-it-out variety, the Gophers can take home this one category that gave them a 14-7 lead late in the first half. Facing third-and-8 from the Iowa 11, Brosmer threw a screen to receiver Elijah Spencer, who followed his blockers, leaped at the 5-yard line, got hit in mid-air, landed at the 2 and extended himself into the end zone for an 11-yard scoring play. It came with 21 seconds left in the second quarter and sent Minnesota into the locker room on a good note.