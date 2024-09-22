Gophers fall to Iowa 31-14 with second-half collapse

P.J. Fleck spoke last week about how body blows – repeated tough, energy-sapping runs by an offense – will wear down a defense to the point where 2-yard gains will turn into 30- or 40-yarders. Or, in Darius Taylor’s example against Nevada, an 80-yarder.
Minnesota, unable to stop Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson, bid goodbye to the Floyd of Rosedale trophy again.
On Saturday night against Iowa, it was the Gophers that were absorbing body blows from Iowa, and the result was a 31-14 Hawkeyes victory sparked by a dominant second half in front of 52,048 at Huntington Bank Stadium.
The person doing the bulk of the tenderizing of the Gophers defense was Iowa junior running back Kaleb Johnson, who wore down the Gophers to the tune of 206 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries.
With Iowa trailing 14-7 at halftime, Johnson put the Hawkeyes on his back, starting in the third quarter. His 15-yard touchdown run on Iowa’s first possession of the second half tied the score 14-14. When the Hawkeyes got the ball back after a Minnesota punt, Johnson powered through would-be Gophers tacklers and sprinted 40 yards for a TD and 21-14 Iowa lead.
The Hawkeyes added Drew Stevens’ 46-yard field goal in the third quarter for a 10-point lead, and backup QB Brendan Sullivan’s 1-yard sneak made it 31-14 with 11:13 left in the fourth quarter. That’s a 24-0 answer to Minnesota’s 14-7 halftime lead.
Meanwhile, Iowa defense clamped down on the Gophers offense, allowing only one first down by Minnesota in the third quarter.
Why it Happened
The Gophers hurt themselves early when Max Brosmer’s first-quarter interception led to an Iowa touchdown, but Minnesota’s defense couldn’t repeat its strong first half when it forced four three-and-outs. That helped the Gophers offense build a 14-7 halftime lead.
As was the case in the 19-17 season-opening loss to North Carolina, the Gophers couldn’t stop a premier back. The Tar Heels’ Omarion Hampton, the nation’s fifth-leading rusher, gained 74 of his 129 yards after halftime. On Saturday, Johnson, the No. 3 rusher in the country, had 12 carries for 88 yards in the first half. After intermission, he carried nine times for 118 yards and TDs of 15 and 40 yards.
What it Means
The Gophers’ hold on Floyd of Rosedale lasted only one season, and Saturday’s loss means Minnesota (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) has a lot of work to do in its final eight games to at least reach six wins and bowl eligibility. No. 18 Michigan and No. 11 USC are the next two teams on Minnesota’s schedule.
Turning Point
Looking to swing momentum back their way, the Hawkeyes (3-1, 1-0) came out aggressively in the second half. On their first play from scrimmage, McNamara found tight end Addison Ostrenga for a 20-yard gain. That was the kick-start to a quarter that saw Iowa take control of the game and outscore Minnesota 17-0.
Key Stat
159-14 Iowa’s advantage in yards in the third quarter, when the Hawkeyes held the Gophers to one first down.
MVP
Johnson can share this one with his offensive line, which continually pushed the Gophers around in the second half.
Prettiest Play of the Game
Since most of Iowa’s offensive output was of the grind-it-out variety, the Gophers can take home this one category that gave them a 14-7 lead late in the first half. Facing third-and-8 from the Iowa 11, Brosmer threw a screen to receiver Elijah Spencer, who followed his blockers, leaped at the 5-yard line, got hit in mid-air, landed at the 2 and extended himself into the end zone for an 11-yard scoring play. It came with 21 seconds left in the second quarter and sent Minnesota into the locker room on a good note.
Up Next: at No. 18 Michigan
The Gophers and Wolverines will meet Saturday at Michigan Stadium at 11 a.m., televised on Fox. The Little Brown Jug will be on the line for the 99th time, with Michigan holding a 72-23-3 lead in trophy games. Minnesota last won the jug in 2014 with a 30-14 triumph in Ann Arbor. Michigan has won four consecutive since them.
The Wolverines (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) used an 89-yard drive late in the fourth quarter to rally past No. 11 USC 27-24 on Saturday. Kalel Mullings’ 1-yard TD run with 37 seconds left provided the decisive points for Michigan, which rushed 46 times for 290 yards and passed for only 32 yards.
