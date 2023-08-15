More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Politics
Trump indicted in Georgia election probe
Former President Donald Trump and 18 allies have been indicted by a grand jury in Georgia for their alleged efforts to overturn the presidential election in that state.
Local
If driver pay ordinance passes, Uber and Lyft say they may stop operating in Minneapolis
The ordinance, which the City Council will vote on Thursday, would make Minneapolis Uber and Lyft drivers some of the highest paid in the United States.
www.startribune.com
Gophers football hold an open practice
The Gophers will play the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Thursday, Aug. 31.
Wolves
Holmgren, Wemby, Curry: Big names in Wolves' NBA tournament schedule
The Wolves will play in a group with Golden State, San Antonio, Oklahoma City and Sacramento — meaning potential matchups with Chet Holmgren, Victor Wembanyama and Steph Curry.
Minneapolis
New money for puppy rescues and snow storage: Nuggets from Frey's budget proposal
New staffers would consider how cannabis dispensaries should be zoned.