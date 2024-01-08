Rutgers linebackers coach Corey Hetherman is expected to be hired by P.J. Fleck as the next Gophers defensive coordinator, a source confirmed Monday.

Hetherman, an Oxford, Mass., native, spent two seasons with the Scarlet Knights after serving as defensive coordinator at James Madison from 2019-21. He was named FCS assistant coach of the year in 2021.

Fleck lost defensive coordinator Joe Rossi to the same position at Michigan State last month. Since taking over the job in 2018, Rossi coached the Gophers to be one of the top defenses in the country, but they struggled last season. They allowed 373.8 total yards per game (60th nationally) and 26.9 points per game (71st nationally) for a 5-7 team in the regular season in 2023.

The Gophers will have their third defensive coordinator under Fleck, who arrived with Robb Smith in 2017.

Driver, Varner commit

Penn State transfer Cristian Driver, the son of Green Bay Packers great Donald Driver, committed Sunday to play for for the Gophers.

Fleck also landed his second straight wide receiver from the portal Monday, with a commitment from Emporia State transfer Jaylen Varner.

Driver's role was mainly on special teams for the Nittany Lions last season, but he recorded one catch for eight yards as a redshirt freshman in 2023.

The 5-11, 190-pound Texas native was a four-star recruit out of Liberty Christian High School in 2023. He was one of the highest profile receivers in the transfer portal before picking the Gophers over Iowa State, Oregon State, Utah and others.

Driver's father was a 14-year NFL veteran holding the all-time Packers records for receiving yards and catches during his career from 1999-2012. He won the Super Bowl in the 2011 season.