Gophers right the ship with 48-0 blowout over FCS Rhode Island

The Gophers were thrilled to have Taylor make his season debut Saturday, but they still needed a few drives to get used to having him back in the lineup. After starting the game, the sophomore standout rotated with Marcus Major and Jordan Nubin. Instead of pounding the ball, the Gophers pulled away in the second quarter behind their passing attack. During a 13-play, 83-yard scoring drive to score the first TD of the game, the Gophers threw the ball nine times, including six straight passes at one point. Brosmer went 7-for-9 for 78 yards on the drive that was capped by Taylor’s first touchdown of the season on a 1-yard run to go up 10-0.