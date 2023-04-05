Maturi Pavilion served up a showcase for volleyball on Tuesday night.

Athletes Unlimited, the U.S. professional volleyball league formed in 2021, was in town on its 2023 exhibition tour of college campuses and they played the Gophers — well, played with and against the Gophers and each other — over four stellar sets in front of 1,817 in paid attendance.

The first two sets featured rosters of mostly Gophers vs. Athletes Unlimited players and Minnesota held its own to earn a split, winning the first set 25-23, losing the second 27-25.

Playing its second home spring match with new head coach Keegan Cook, Minnesota displayed a more aggressive service style, limited attack errors and relied on the tried and true formula of having setter Melani Shaffmaster target Taylor Landfair and McKenna Wucherer. On the defensive side, Skylar Gray was everywhere at libero and in those first two sets she finished with eight digs and 21 service receptions in 22 attempts.

"What you're looking for most is just transfer of what you've been spending time on [in spring]," Cook said. "We talk about we don't want to be good in the zoo and bad in the jungle, so to speak. In that sense I was encouraged by some things I saw. I was motivated to get back in the gym on some other things I saw."

The Gophers were down to one healthy middle blocker in Arica Davis with freshman Calissa Minatee sidelined with an injury. It meant they had to borrow former Illinois standout Ali Bastianelli in the first set and former Gophers star Taylor Reid (nee Morgan) in the second.

The teams then shuffled and combined rosters for the final two sets — which is the model Athletes Unlimited uses to create their unique individual leaderboard scoring system during regular-season play.

It was a chance for the Gophers to see the talent level above them.

"You can't become what you don't see," Cook said. "So for our athletes to see the professional avenue just gives them one more place they can play when their time at Minnesota is done. I love that."

Wucherer, entering her sophomore season, said playing with the pros was an education.

"When I was on their side I tried to take in everything I could," she said. "The communication was crazy, it was super encouraging, loud, early, all the keys that we're working on for our side. ... They move and cover and go for every ball, they never quit. They're professionals. It was an amazing experience."

Former Champlin Park standout Sidney Hilley started at setter for Athletes Unlimited. It brought to mind battles with Minnesota when she starred at Wisconsin — she used her springy, sprawling athleticism to notch 21 assists and seven digs in the first two sets.

And for all the fan support given to the Gophers current roster, it was the introduction of former Gophers middle blocker Reid that brought the house down.

"I would never truly be on the verge of crying, but it was so much love," Reid said. "It was true and authentic. I could never do anything for [the fans]. I couldn't give them anything. All I could do was play volleyball. You never really feel like you realize the impact you have in the game until a moment like this."

A nice reminder of what pro volleyball can bring, a chance for athletes and fans to be together again, back at home.