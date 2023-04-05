Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck and his staff did a doubletake when watching the running backs work through drills at practice earlier this spring. Not seeing Mohamed Ibrahim seemed strange.

"The running back position is obviously different than we've had in the past," Fleck said. "We've always had that reliable back back there that's been an All-American."

Fleck used the transfer portal to find the potential replacement for Ibrahim. Western Michigan's Sean Tyler, an all-Mid-American Conference second team tailback last season, is one of several transfers battling for starting spots in the spring.

Fellow Western Michigan transfers Ryan Selig and Corey Crooms are also getting first-team repetitions at linebacker and wide receiver, respectively. Charlotte transfer Elijah Spencer has been displaying big-play potential at receiver as well. And Southeastern Louisiana transfer Jack Henderson fit in immediately at nickelback and with his passion for the game.

"You talk about a kid who loves football," Fleck said of Henderson. "That's so fun when you get somebody in recruiting from high school or the transfer portal who just loves football. He's very versatile. He's long, fast and makes plays on the ball. Things come really natural to him."

Pass-catching came natural for senior Chris Autman-Bell before he suffered a season-ending leg injury last year. With Autman-Bell sitting out the spring to fully recover, other receivers have emerged as go-to options, including returning junior Daniel Jackson. But Jackson isn't alone when it comes to experience at wideout for the Gophers.

"Elijah can play anywhere on the field and is definitely a great route runner," Jackson said. "Corey's explosive and another great route runner. He's got speed with him. We've got a very versatile [receiver] room."

A 6-2 junior, Spencer continued to stack up spectacular plays this spring, including a diving catch in the back of the end zone in Tuesday's practice. His ability to come down with heavily contested catches resembles Autman-Bell.

"With [Autman-Bell] out you're like who's next? You're starting to see Corey Crooms make some plays," Fleck said. "Elijah made some plays [last week]. I think that really helps us make big strides. Guys like that are doing a really good job."

The impact of transfers on defense could be a difference-maker as well.

Henderson's size at 6-3 and 210 pounds gives him a physical presence in the secondary. Selig's the top candidate to take over the middle linebacker job with the graduation of captain Mariano Sori-Marin. North Carolina transfer Chris Collins, a 6-5, 245-pound sixth-year senior, could make a talented defensive line even deeper once he recovers from a leg injury.

Athan bounces back

Sophomore starting quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis got an earful from Fleck after some botched plays during the 11-on-11 session Tuesday. Senior Cole Kramer replaced him and finished the drive. But the young signal caller responded on his next possession to lead the offense to a touchdown.

Kaliakmanis is progressing with his leadership. But he's also worked on staying confident and being able to bounce back quickly from adversity.

"I've just got really comfortable with trusting my teammates and just with the offense," he said. "I'm really happy with where I'm at right now, but there's still a lot of room to grow."

Co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Greg Harbaugh has been impressed with Kaliakmanis making adjustments.

"He's done a fantastic job this spring," Harbaugh said. "The mental mistakes will change because he does a great job of tomorrow coming to the meeting room and getting better."