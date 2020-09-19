The Gophers football team will play host to Michigan the weekend of Oct. 24 to open the new season, the Big Ten announced Saturday.
In Week 2, the Gophers will travel to Maryland, followed by a trip to Illinois. Then, the weekend of Nov. 14, Iowa will visit TCF Bank Stadium in the battle for Floyd of Rosedale.
Purdue plays at Minnesota in Week 5, and on Nov. 28, the Gophers will play at Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium for Paul Bunyan's Axe.
The Big Ten plans to update the rest of the schedule Saturday morning.
Check back to StarTribune.com for more updates.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Gophers draw Michigan for Big Ten football opener
The Big Ten is announcing the new football schedule on Saturday morning, with the Gophers set to face Iowa on Nov. 14 and Wisconsin on Nov. 28.
Twins
Scoggins: Think Donaldson's ejection was funny? Think again
Josh Donaldson's post-home run antics Thursday were selfish, completely unnecessary and hurt the Twins' chances in a crucial game.
Golf
Even without hostile NY crowds, this US Open is tough enough
how to put this? — the most likeable guys in the game.
Sports
First Native American racer blazes trail at Tour de France
A late draft to the Tour de France, Neilson Powless didn't have time to scramble together a turtle necklace, the spirit animal of his Native American tribe, or paint one of their wampum bead belts on the frame of the bike that he's ridden for three punishing weeks, over 3,300 kilometers (2,000 miles) of roads.
Wild
Lightning's Cooper vs. Stars' Bowness is NHL coaching first
Two nights after the Dallas Stars advanced to the Stanley Cup Final, their coaching staff was seated at a table for dinner in the NHL bubble right next to their counterparts from the Tampa Bay Lightning.