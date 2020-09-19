The Gophers football team will play host to Michigan the weekend of Oct. 24 to open the new season, the Big Ten announced Saturday.

In Week 2, the Gophers will travel to Maryland, followed by a trip to Illinois. Then, the weekend of Nov. 14, Iowa will visit TCF Bank Stadium in the battle for Floyd of Rosedale.

Purdue plays at Minnesota in Week 5, and on Nov. 28, the Gophers will play at Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium for Paul Bunyan's Axe.

The Big Ten plans to update the rest of the schedule Saturday morning.

