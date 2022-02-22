Starting senior point guard Payton Willis could be ready to play Wednesday against Wisconsin, according to Gophers coach Ben Johnson.

"Talking to him he's feeling pretty good. It's more of an energy and fatigue thing," Johnson said Tuesday on his radio show. "There's a chance he could go Wednesday. If he feels right and he's cleared but we won't know that until Wednesday."

Willis, who averages 15.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and a team-high 4.3 assists this season, missed last Saturday's 77-60 win against Northwestern due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

CDC guidelines state that individuals testing positive for COVID-19 have to isolate for five days, which made Willis able to return Tuesday.

In his previous two games, Willis had been under the weather when he totaled 10 points and six turnovers combined on 4-for-17 shooting in road losses at Ohio State and Penn State.

Replacing Willis at point guard against Northwestern, senior Luke Loewe had 24 points on 6-for-10 shooting from three-point range and seven assists.

Senior big man Eric Curry also played last Saturday despite having flu-like symptoms going into the game.