Gophers center Liam Robbins has entered the transfer portal, sources confirmed Tuesday to the Star Tribune.

The 7-foot junior is the seventh player from the roster to end last season to enter the portal, including All-Big Ten point guard Marcus Carr and starting guards Gabe Kalscheur, Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Tre' Williams.

Robbins, who averaged 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and a Big Ten-best 2.7 blocks this season, was sidelined the last six games with a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the Feb. 11 win vs. Purdue at home.

The Drake transfer tried to play hobbled in three games, but Robbins averaged only two points and three rebounds before shutting it down for the rest of the season.

Robbins' uncle, Ed Conroy, was an associate head coach under Richard Pitino, who was fired at the end of the season. It's unclear if Conroy will be retained by new Gophers coach Ben Johnson.

Johnson has already landed three transfers with George Washington's Jamison Battle, Lafayette's E.J. Stephens and William & Mary's Luke