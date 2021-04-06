Star Tribune men's college basketball writer Marcus Fuller joins the show to break down Baylor's 86-70 win over Gonzaga in Monday night's NCAA title game. While Gonzaga came up short in its pursuit of a perfect season, freshman Jalen Suggs from Minnehaha Academy scored 22 points and has a bright future ahead of him. What is his next move? And can the Gophers under new head coach Ben Johnson recruit a player of that caliber in the future?

At the outset, Michael Rand breaks down a newsy 24 hours. Vikings corner Jeff Gladney was arrested and accused of assaulting a woman in Texas. The Timberwolves and Wild both welcomed back fans into their arenas — with the Wolves getting a win while also welcoming back D'Angelo Russell while the Wild lost again to Colorado.

And the Twins look to be firing on all cylinders in Detroit.

Plus: Who won the Sam Darnold trade?

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports