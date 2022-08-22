The honors keep piling up for Gophers center John Michael Schmitz, who on Monday was named second-team preseason All-America by the Associated Press.
Schmitz, a sixth-year senior, landed on the watch lists for three major awards for the 2022 season: the Outland Trophy (best interior lineman), the Lombardi Award (best lineman) and Rimington Trophy (best center). The Flossmoor, Ill., native was second-team All-Big Ten pick by conference coaches last year and third-team pick by media members. The 6-4, 320-pounder has played in 44 career games with 23 starts.
Schmitz also is a four-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.
