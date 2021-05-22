Gophers basketball coach Ben Johnson wasn't finished adding to his backcourt with a commitment from junior college guard Abdoulaye Thiam on Friday.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound freshman averaged 15 points and shot 48 percent from three-point range last season at Indian River State College in Fort Pierce, Fla.

"I know it's a rebuilding process for Minnesota right now, but I want to be a part of that," Thiam said. "Coach Ben this being his first year, I would love to be a part of that to make history for Minnesota."

Thiam played for the same junior college as 6-9 Stephen F. Austin graduate transfer Charlie Daniels, who committed to the Gophers on Thursday.

In the national junior college tournament, Thiam had 23 points on 9-for-13 shooting and 5-for-9 shooting from three-point range in a win vs. the College of Southern Idaho to reach the Elite Eight.

Thiam will have four years of eligibility for the Gophers since he was a full academic qualifier out of Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando last year.

"He's just scratching the surface," Indian River State College coach Charlie Wilson said. "He's kind of a late bloomer. He's highly efficient. He's a high-level shooter with an unbelievable motor. He's an even better kid."

The Gophers now have their eighth transfer joining the team, but they still plan to bring in more size to the frontcourt.