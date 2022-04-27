Drew Beazley hit a grand slam in an eight-run third inning as South Dakota State beat the Gophers 12-6 in nonconference college baseball at Siebert Field. Brett Bateman had two hits and three RBI for Minnesota (11-27). The Jackrabbits (16-17) scored seven runs off Gophers starter Jack Liffrig. SDSU leadoff hitter Henry George, of Woodbury, was 4-for-4, with three runs scored and an RBI.
- The Gophers softball team hit four solo homers in a 9-3 nonconference victory over visiting St. Thomas. Megan Dray and Chloe Evans went deep for Minnesota (21-20-1) in the second inning, Emily Hansen and Sara Kinch in the third. Cassidy Carby hit a two-run homer for the Tommies (12-30).
- Martin Luther College named alumnus Paul Huebner its football coach. Huebner, who attended St. Croix Lutheran High Schoo, spent the past 11 years as the football coach at Shoreland Lutheran in Kenosha, Wis.
Sports
2032 Olympic organizers hold first board meeting in Brisbane
The Brisbane 2032 organizing committee held its first board meeting on Wednesday, more than 10 years before the Australian east coast city is due to host the Olympics.
Sports
Peralta's HR, 5 double plays send Diamondbacks past Dodgers
The Arizona Diamondbacks combined a big hit with the sound defense they've been looking for all season in a 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.
Nation
Comeback Grizzlies rally again from big deficit for 3-2 lead
The Memphis Grizzlies keep proving that no deficit is too deep to claw their way back to victory.
Sports
Rodón's pitching, Flores' hitting lift Giants past A's 8-2
Carlos Rodón had nine strikeouts in six sharp innings, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Oakland Athletics 8-2 on Tuesday night.
Sports
Bridges, Paul lead Suns past Pelicans 112-97 for 3-2 lead
Mikal Bridges was playing his 47th minute of basketball on Tuesday night when he leaped into the air, threw down a huge two-handed jam and pulled himself up on the rim with a little sneer for good measure.