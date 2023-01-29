More from Star Tribune
Wolves rally falls short
The Minnesota Timberwolves lost 118-111 in overtime against the Sacramento Kings on Monday, January 30, 2023.
www.startribune.com
Vigil for Donald E. Gayton Jr.
Donald E. Gayton Jr., 17, died Sunday from severe head injuries, according to the charges. His sister, Tamya Lynn Gayton, 14, remained hospitalized Monday at HCMC with serious injuries.
Photography
Scene & Heard: A golden day for Gopher Homecoming
Gopher Homecoming is a century-old tradition that brings together University of Minnesota students and alumni. First held in 1914, homecoming began as a modest affair consisting of an alumni dinner, concert and dance. This year, homecoming included a weeklong schedule of parties and concerts, a corn roast, an obstacle race and a service day, in addition to the parade and, of course, the big football game (a nail-biter in which the Gophers defeated Rutgers 34-32 on a last-second field goal. Whether simple or elaborate, homecoming provides a way for students and alumni to connect and share their college experiences — and their cheer, ski-u-mah!
Photography
Gallery: Gophers women's basketball team stomped by No. 13 Michigan
The Gophers women's basketball team lost 77-41 to Michigan on Sunday.
www.startribune.com
John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon
The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon began on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 outside Billy's Bar in Duluth, Minn.