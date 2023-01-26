More from Star Tribune
Gopher men's basketball falls to Indiana 57-61
Minnesota hosted Indiana for a men's basketball game at Williams Arena on Wednesday.
Gophers
Shorthanded Gophers give a strong effort but lose 61-57 to Indiana
With only seven scholarship players available, the Gophers led late over the Hoosiers but missed key shots in the waning moments.
Wolves
Third-quarter burst helps Wolves beat New Orleans 111-102
The Wolves are one of the worst third-quarter teams in the NBA, but they came out with a purpose after being down six points at the half.
Business
Minnesota AG calls for delay in Sanford-Fairview merger timeline
A representative of the attorney general says Keith Ellison wants to make sure the University of Minnesota "has its fair say." Sanford's CEO says the merger can move forward with or without the U's approval.
East Metro
Officer shot while making an arrest in White Bear Lake; suspect jailed
The officer underwent surgery and is in stable condition, police said.