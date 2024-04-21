Good Samaritans and at least one state worker helped rescue a driver from a burning vehicle on Interstate 94 in St. Paul last week.

Video of the incident making the rounds on social media Sunday shows several motorists and a state Department of Transportation worker stop on the shoulder of the highway on Thursday evening, run to a burning Honda and attempt to open the vehicle's doors to save the driver.

The SUV had drifted off the road to the right and struck a light pole, then a guardrail, catching fire near the Snelling exit on I-94 around 6:30 p.m., said State Patrol spokesperson Lt. Jill Frankfurth.

A Minnesota Department of Transportation worker broke the burning SUV's window, Frankfurth said. That allowed the group to pull the driver out feet-first, the video shows. Fox 9 identified video as being taken by Kadir Tolla.

The driver was taken to Regions Hospital for evaluation, but no injuries were reported, Frankfurth said.