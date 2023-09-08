More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Randy Johnson's Gophers prediction: Who wins Saturday and why?
Memories of a loss to another Mid-American Conference opponent — 20-14 to Bowling Green in 2021 — should keep the team focused Satirday night's game against Eastern Michigan.
Gophers
Big leg, big personality, Gophers kicker Kesich feeds on pressure
Dragan Kesich's game-winning field goal beat Nebraska, a moment the fourth-year player of Serbian heritage has been preparing for all his competitive life.
Vikings
Vikings 2023 season previews: Read the complete collection
Kirk Cousins, Kevin O'Connell, other keys to the team and more. Tap here to dive into the Star Tribune's coverage of what's ahead for the 2023 Vikings season.
Variety
The Vikings will win a Super Bowl, claims creator of video series on frustrating football teams
Being a Vikings fan isn't easy. Let's just acknowledge that ahead of the season opener this weekend. Our beloved (and bewailed) Vikes have never won…
Vikings
Surprised to be starting, Mattison's time has come for the Vikings
Alexander Mattison wasn't sure this day would come in Minnesota and once assumed he'd be moving on. But now he's Dalvin Cook's replacement as the Vikings' featured running back.