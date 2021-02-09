Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando, the Grand Forks, N.D., twins who helped the United States win the women's hockey gold medal in the 2018 Olympics, on Tuesday morning announced they are retiring from their playing careers.

"Since we fell in love with this game together — since we experienced so much of what hockey had to give us, side by side — it's right that we go out together,'' Jocelyne wrote in an article in The Players' Tribune."So, today, we're officially announcing our retirement.''

"I think of it as more of a … new beginning,'' Monique wrote. "That's what we should call it.''

The Lamoureux sisters, 31, played in three Olympics – winning silver in 2010 and 2014 – and helped Team USA win six world championships. Jocelyne's spectacular shootout goal in 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea, — dubbed, "Oops, I did it again'' – gave the United States a victory over Canada for its first Olympic gold medal since 1998.

The twins began their hockey careers by playing on boys' teams while growing up in Grand Forks. "Dad [Pierre] always had a great line he told us when we were younger and playing on all-boys teams,'' Jocelyne wrote. 'Let your hockey speak for itself. Head down. Mouth shut. You don't need to say anything to anyone. Let your play speak for itself.'

"I'd like to think that we've both lived that way — that we've both played that way — our whole lives.

The twins went on to play three seasons at Shattuck-St. Mary's in Faribault, leading the prep school to three national championships. They began their college careers with the Gophers in 2008-09, combining for 67 goals and 73 assists for a team that went 32-5-3 and advanced to the NCAA Frozen Four.

In May of 2009, the Lamoureux twins stunned the college hockey world by announcing they were transferring to North Dakota, a program that was in its eighth season and had yet to have a winning record.

"We feel this is in our best interests. It's what is right for us," Jocelyne told the Star Tribune at the time. "Obviously, the Fighting Sioux runs in our family. But Monique and I made the decision, and we have no parting jabs for Minnesota.''

From 2010-11 to 2012-13, the twins led North Dakota to a 68-37-7 and two NCAA tournament appearances. Jocelyne finished her career with 285 points (125 goals, 160 assists), a WCHA record since tied by the Gophers' Hannah Brandt. Monique had 265 career points (113 goals, 152 assists), good for third on the conference points list.

Both Jocelyne and Monique have started families, and that played into their retirement decisions.

"We both became mothers in the last few years and there are more babies on the way, so there's the logistical challenges of being a female athlete that make it hard to have a career and a family,'' Monique wrote in The Players' Tribune. "We already put off starting our families to pursue our Olympic dreams, and we just weren't sure it would be worth waiting to delay it even longer.''

They also started the Monique and Jocelyne Lamoureux Foundation in 2019 to support disadvantaged children.