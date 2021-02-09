Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Rachel Blount joins Michael Rand on today's episode to talk about the University of St. Thomas and the ongoing process of a history-making jump from Division III to Division I sports. While athletes and coaches are enjoying their final months in the MIAC, preparations are already well underway for the bump up in divisions this summer.

Also today: A look at the NHL's COVID problem, which might be more about the sport than anything else. Paige Bueckers did it again. That Ain't Schnelker's Fault: Malik Beasley edition. And the Vikings have a new offensive coordinator with a familiar last name.

