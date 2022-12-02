More from Star Tribune
West Metro Probe into Golden Valley Police Department finds culture of racism, leads to officer departures
Gophers
Where might the Gophers go bowling? Think Pinstripe or Music City
Randy Johnson's College Football Insider: The bowl outlook is complicated, and will be resolved Sunday. Here's a look at how it could shake out for the Gophers, and how they factor into a handful of scenarios.
High Schools
Legs of running quarterbacks bear hopes of four Prep Bowl teams
Four quarterbacks. Oodles of combined rushing yards. Zero losses. Running quarterbacks are nothing new. But they provide a common thread for teams still chasing a state title this season.
www.startribune.com
GLOW holiday light show dazzles at CHS Field
The light spectacular features over one million lights with various displays featured throughout the event.
Outdoors
DNR has officers airborne, on ground to catch hunting violators
Shining wildlife is common recreation. It's also a common illegal activity targeting deer that requires extra enforcement.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis police chief raises concerns after council cuts $1 million from 2023 budget
Proposed police budget remains larger than pre-George Floyd levels.