Before the Vikings' 2020 season started Sunday, players, coaches and executives locked arms in a show of unity along the goal line during the playing of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," which was followed by a moment of silence to honor George Floyd and victims of systemic racism.

The Gjallarhorn fell silent, a first since the pregame tradition started in 2007, before kickoff against the Packers. Members of George Floyd's family stood on the Gjallarhorn's raised perch above the lower bowl of U.S. Bank Stadium during the moment of silence "to call attention to these silenced voices and collectively work toward a better, more just society," a Vikings statement read.

"We're appreciative they're willing to come here and be part of this ceremony, and we know George Floyd has been a really big part of starting a lot of the focus on social justice in our world," said Andrew Miller, the Vikings' Chief Operating Officer. "It's absolute tragic and senseless he was killed, and we want our community to change in a positive manner after such a horrific act."

Packers players and coaches stayed in the locker room during the pregame ceremony and national anthem, performed by Grammy Award-winning ensemble Sounds of Blackness.

"The Green Bay Packers respect the national anthem and United States flag and all that they represent, including the right to express ourselves," Packers team president and CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement. "We decided as a team to remain in the locker room during the playing of the national anthem and 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' so as to not distract from our message that we stand united for social justice and racial inequality.

"This is part of our continued call on our leaders to engage in meaningful dialogue that results in change. We feel it is important for all of us to participate in these difficult conversations with humility and be open to different perspectives."

During the anthem, a handful of Vikings players knelt including running back Ameer Abdullah, receivers Tajae Sharpe and Olabisi Johnson, safety Nate Meadors, defensive end Jalyn Holmes and running back Alexander Mattison. Some standing players draped arms on their teammate's shoulder pads in a show of solidarity.

Vikings leadership worked with the Floyd family this summer to establish the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship with a $125,000 endowment, and the team's social justice committee discussed last week how to involve the Floyd family in Sunday's pregame ceremony. Players helped design the team's pregame shirts, reading "Be The Change" on the front and "Say Their Names" on the back with the names of victims of police brutality and systemic injustice.

Players and coaches also wore helmet decals and patches with NFL-approved phrases to bring awareness or the names of victims. Linebacker Eric Kendricks wore the name of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot to death by the Louisville Police Department in March, on the back of his helmet.

The NFL has also added on-field markings in the end zone that read "End Racism" and "It Takes All of Us."