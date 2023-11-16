Thousands of Minnesota schools and nonprofits are rallying for donations Thursday on the 15th annual Give to the Max Day.

The statewide "giving holiday," sponsored by GiveMN, aims to top last year's $34.1 million raised for everything from theaters and food shelves to schools and arts organizations. Last year's event fell just shy of 2021's record $34.4 million.

As of 9 a.m., $16 million had been donated on givemn.org. Though Give to the Max Day is pegged as a 24-hour fundraiser, it includes all donations made since Nov. 1.

"It's a great day for Minnesotans as a whole to support causes," said Nate Reed, fundraising manager at Hammer & Northeast Residence (NER), one of the largest disability services providers in Minnesota. "To have a day of giving specific to Minnesota helps elevate philanthropy."

Nonprofits across the U.S. fundraise during Giving Tuesday, held each year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving (Nov. 28 this year). But in Minnesota, nonprofits also drum up donations on Give to the Max Day, which has emerged as one of the largest grassroots online fundraisers of its kind in the country.

The online fundraiser started in 2009 as a one-time event, and collected $14.5 million. But it's grown over time, bringing in $21.6 million in 2019 and exceeding $30 million each year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"That's a pretty significant amount of growth over the course of a decade and a half," said Jake Blumberg, executive director of GiveMN. "We see more and more organizations continue to benefit from it ... there is still very much a collective interest in celebrating generosity across the state of Minnesota for Give to the Max."

The boost in giving comes as more nonprofits are struggling financially. Across the state and nation, charitable giving is declining as donors struggle financially and fatigue sets in after the unprecedented generosity of the past few years.

In a survey released this fall by the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits, a third of respondents reported that donations and foundation grants have declined this year — the highest number since the statewide association started tracking the data in 2020. As a result, 70% of nearly 200 nonprofits say they've increased fundraising efforts in the last year.

In 2022, total giving by U.S. corporations, foundations and individuals declined for only the fourth time in four decades, according to Giving USA's report released earlier this year. Giving by individuals slid by 6.4% from the year before, with stagnant incomes, rising inflation and stock market decreases being blamed.

The same happened in Minnesota, with Minnesotans donating $5.3 billion in 2022 — close to pre-pandemic levels and a 6.4% drop from 2021, according to the Minnesota Council on Foundations. And yet, last year, Minnesotans bucked those broader trends on Give to the Max Day.

Hammer & NER, two Twin Cities organizations that merged earlier this year, have seen their costs go up for home improvement projects and employee wages. The organization, which serves nearly 380 adults with intellectual and other disabilities in group homes and apartment programs, aims to raise $750,000 on Give to the Max Day. It's also unveiling a statue in White Bear Lake that commemorates one of Hammer's first students in 1923.

"It's a day that people are philanthropic," Reed said. "It's a good kickoff to the year-end fundraising push."